San Diego County Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Virus Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 97 new COVID-19 infections and four additional virus-related deaths in its latest data.

Monday's data increased the county's cumulative totals to 749,477 cases and 5,159 deaths. The data follows a weekend with 239 new infections counted Saturday and 161 Sunday. The HHSA does not report COVID data on weekends.

The number of COVID-positive patients in San Diego County hospitals decreased by five to 150, according to the latest state data.

The number of those patients in intensive care declined by three to 28. Available ICU beds increased by 15 to 269.