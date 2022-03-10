San Diego County Reports 436 COVID-19 Infections, 7 Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 436 new COVID-19 infections and seven additional deaths tied to the virus in its latest data, while the number of patients hospitalized with the virus rose slightly.

According to Wednesday's state data, the number of San Diego County patients rose to 313, from 294 on Tuesday. The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 60 as of Wednesday.

Wednesday's numbers increased San Diego County's cumulative totals to 742,724 cases and 5,090 deaths.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned positive in the last week decreased to 3.6% as of Tuesday, down from 4.4% on Friday. The county reports that data on Tuesdays and Fridays. An average of 15,898 tests were reported daily in the past week.

A total of 1,182,653 -- or 55.1% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the agency.

More than 2.93 million -- or 93.2% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.57 million, or 82%, are fully vaccinated.