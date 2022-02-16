San Diego County Reports 1,072 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

San Diego County reported 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths associated with the coronavirus, as hospitalizations decreased by four, according to the latest data.

Tuesday's data brought San Diego County's cumulative totals to 727,348 infections and 4,931 deaths, with a total of 724 COVID-positive patients currently hospitalized.

The number of those patients in intensive care decreased by nine to 135 Tuesday, according to the latest state data. Available ICU beds remained unchanged at 188.

A total of 9,386 new tests were reported Tuesday with a positivity rate over the past seven days of 9.9%, down from 12.1% on Friday. The county reports this statistic every Tuesday and Friday.

A total of 1,111,400 -- or 53.2% -- of San Diego County residents who are fully vaccinated have received a booster shot, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Boosters are available for everyone 12 years and older.

The county has more than 400 vaccination sites including pharmacies, medical providers, clinics and county locations. Appointments can be made and sites can be found by calling 833-422-4255 or visiting the MyTurn or coronavirus-sd.com websites.

More than 2.89 million -- or 91.9% -- of San Diego County residents age 5 and older are at least partially vaccinated and more than 2.54 million, or 80.8%, are fully vaccinated.