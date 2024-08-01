Decision 2024

San Diego County Registrar looking for poll workers, who will be paid $240 on Election Day

Workers will receive a stipend of $145 per day for working between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters is looking for poll workers for the November election, particularly bilingual individuals who can assist county voters in any of 10 specific languages.

Poll workers are needed to staff county vote centers for up to 11 days in the weeks leading up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

The county says there is a particular need for poll workers who speak Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Laotian, Somali and Persian (Farsi and Dari). Workers are also needed to staff vote centers in Borrego Springs, Warner Springs, Boulevard, Descanso, Potrero, Campo, Pine Valley, Valley Center and Pala.

Workers will receive a daily stipend of $145 for each day of service between Oct. 26 and Nov. 4. Election Day poll workers will receive a stipend of $240.

Due to the need for foreign-language assistance, those designated as bilingual workers will receive an additional $5 per day, and $10 for Election Day coverage.

Poll worker responsibilities include:

  • Providing excellent customer service
  • Assisting voters
  • Submitting stipend paperwork
  • Attending a two-day, paid poll worker training ($95 daily stipend)
  • Opening/closing a vote center
  • Answering voter questions

Applicants must be 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, registered to vote in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States.

Applications are available at sdvote.com. For more information, call 858-565-5800 or email pollworker@sdcounty.ca.gov

