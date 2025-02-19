San Diego County

San Diego County park fees increase for first time in a decade

Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook-up campsite will increase from $29 to $35.

By City News Service

park

Some fees at County of San Diego parks will increase Tuesday for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities.

"The increase helps parks keep pace with rising costs while continuing to deliver best-in-nation outdoor and recreation spaces at a good value when compared to similar park systems," a county statement read.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

It's been a decade since the last fee hike.

Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook-up campsite will increase from $29 to $35. According to the county, revising the fees will also make things simpler by including up to two pets and one extra vehicle as part of your camping reservation.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

County Parks & Recreation maintains 158 facilities across more than 58,000 acres of land and 389 miles of trails.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego County
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us