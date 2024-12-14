San Diego County officials urge residents take precautions for flu around holidays

The number of flu cases in San Diego County increased by nearly 300 from the week before, prompting county health officials to encourage vaccinations and protecting family members during the holiday.

The county Health and Human Services Agency reported 761 new flu cases this week, up from 468 cases last week, the biggest gain this flu season.

"We are seeing flu cases go up each week as we approach the holidays," said Dr. Ankita Kadakia, county interim public health officer. "This is concerning because historically we see spikes directly following big holiday gatherings. That is why it is important that everyone takes some extra precautions to reduce the spread of the flu virus."

According to county records, seven people have died of influenza this year, most of them 65 or older.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu shot every year. The COVID-19 vaccine does not work against the flu or vice versa.

In addition to encouraging vaccines, county officials urged the public to take steps such as washing hands thoroughly and frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, considering indoor masking and staying home from work or school with illness symptoms.

Cases of influenza are especially serious for at-risk individuals, such as immunocompromised, elderly, young, pregnant or have health conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.