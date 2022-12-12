San Diego County Offering Free Flu Tests at Select COVID-19 Test Sites

At the onset of the pandemic, San Diego County opened up COVID-19 testing sites across the county. Some of the sites have also offered vaccines and treatment, and now, a select few are offering flu tests.

"For peace of mind, and if you have knowledge of what it is you can make better-informed decisions," Sharon Ghilad said, explaining why she sought out a flu test at the former University of San Diego Electronics Recycling Center on Monday. The recycling center has served as a COVID-19 test site since 2020.

Free flu tests are being offered at seven COVID-19 testing sites, and the county hopes they'll help people avoid a trip to urgent care or the emergency room.

"It’s a good thing that it's available because it certainly frees up urgent cares and ERs for those that are really very sick," said Dr. Abisola Olulade, family medicine and chief impact officer at Sharp Rees-Stealy. "What we are seeing is people coming into urgent cares, ERs with mild symptoms, so now they have another option."

In Imperial Beach, the Sports Park Recreation Center is also offering flu testing, as well as the Former Boys & Girls Club in Chula Vista.

The flu tests are funded through a California Department of Public Health contract, according to the County. Click here for a list of flu test sites and operating hours.