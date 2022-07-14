San Diego County Moves to High Community Risk Level as COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Cases Rise

With the highly infectious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants driving up case and hospitalization numbers, San Diego County moved into the "high" COVID-19 activity level Thursday, however, unlike Los Angeles County, no indoor mask-wearing mandate has been announced.

As of Thursday, the average daily rate of COVID-19-positive patients being hospitalized in the county rose to 11.5 per 100,000 residents. That topped the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's threshold for "high" virus activity. The county was previously in the "medium" category.

"San Diegans should take every precaution necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Cameron Kaiser, County deputy public health officer. “Most San Diegans have been vaccinated, but with this virus, and with the prevalence and infectivity of the new variants, a booster is highly recommended, especially for people who are immunocompromised or have other comorbidities.”

On Thursday, the total number of patients in county hospitals with COVID-19 decreased by three to 395, and those in intensive care units decreased by two to 43 -- the highest numbers since early March. A total of 6.6% of all hospital beds in the county are occupied by people with COVID-19.

The total case rate for San Diego County is 383.01 per 100,000 residents.

According to the county's Health and Human Services Agency, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases remain near 10,000 per week, a number that does not include at-home tests. The HHSA also reported it has also seen an increase in re-infections of San Diegans who have tested positive for COVID-19 several times throughout the pandemic. Prior infection does not necessarily prevent re-infection with some of the newer virus variants, according to national data.

Additionally, hospitalizations for COVID-related illnesses are also on the rise, up 66% in the last 30 days, the HHSA said last week. New ICU admissions rose 68% during that same time frame.

The county reported 1,311 new infections and six deaths related to the virus on Monday, increasing the cumulative totals to 851,528 cases and 5,363 deaths.

Health officials have said that a majority of the deaths occurred in people with at least one underlying health condition, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

The county only reports COVID data on Mondays and Thursdays.