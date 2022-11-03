Mt. Laguna

San Diego County Mountains See First Snow of the Season

By NBC 7 Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

San Diegans woke up to rainy, windy and cold weather Thursday after a storm moved across Southern California bringing in the first snow of the season.

Mountain snow fell at elevations higher than 5,000 feet in the county, resulting in white snow cover on Mt. Laguna, as shown by their live cam. They received about one to three inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory expired at 10 a.m. as snow showers will diminish.

Mt. Laguna Live Cam at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022
Mt. Laguna Camera
Mt. Laguna Live Cam at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2022

Winds will be the highest Thursday morning with a gusty onshore flow, near 35mph at the coast and around 45-55mph in the mountains. The Wind Advisory for the coast will stay in effect until 6 p.m., and until 11 a.m. for mountains and deserts, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said.

Our weather pattern will stay dry for the weekend with cool temperatures. So far it looks like we may have another rain chance early next week.

Temperatures for Thursday:

  • Coast: AM showers, breezy, dry PM - low 60s
  • Inland: AM showers, breezy, dry PM - low 60s
  • Mountains: AM showers, snow, windy - low 40s
  • Deserts: breezy - mid 60s

