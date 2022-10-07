San Diego County Mountains' Chance for Wet Weather Could Drift Inland

San Diego County’s mountain communities are facing some potentially wet weather on Friday and that chance for showers could make its way to our inland valleys.

Thanks to a bit of moisture to our east in Arizona and New Mexico, the county’s mountain areas have a chance for rain as that moisture moves toward our region.

“Mountains will have another shower chance or thunderstorm chance this afternoon and we’ll be watching to see if any of those try and drift into our inland valleys,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “That could also be the case for tomorrow.”

Although the possibility is minimal, there’s even a chance showers could wander near the coast.

“… if those storms happen to drift into our inland valleys, there’s a very small chance that one of them could drift towards the coast, but again, it’ll be mostly dry there,” Parveen forecasted.

The rest of the county will have mild temperatures.