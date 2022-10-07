forecast

San Diego County Mountains' Chance for Wet Weather Could Drift Inland

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

San Diego County’s mountain communities are facing some potentially wet weather on Friday and that chance for showers could make its way to our inland valleys.

Thanks to a bit of moisture to our east in Arizona and New Mexico, the county’s mountain areas have a chance for rain as that moisture moves toward our region.

San Diego News

San Diego Padres Oct 5

3 Keys for the Padres Against the New York Mets

Mira Mesa 15 hours ago

18-Year-Old Shot to Death in Mira Mesa Was a College Student, Aspiring Barber

“Mountains will have another shower chance or thunderstorm chance this afternoon and we’ll be watching to see if any of those try and drift into our inland valleys,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “That could also be the case for tomorrow.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although the possibility is minimal, there’s even a chance showers could wander near the coast.

“… if those storms happen to drift into our inland valleys, there’s a very small chance that one of them could drift towards the coast, but again, it’ll be mostly dry there,” Parveen forecasted.

The rest of the county will have mild temperatures.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan DiegoSan Diego Countyweatherrain
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us