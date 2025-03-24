San Diego County

San Diego County health officials urge caution around measles on spring break

The county has not had any reported cases this year, but with people traveling to and from the region, precautions are advised.

By City News Service

Computer illustration of a measles virus particle.
Getty Images

With spring break on the horizon and rising cases of measles in the United States, San Diego County public health officials Monday encouraged residents to get vaccinated.

Texas and New Mexico are centers of large outbreaks, and there are more than 400 confirmed cases across 19 states with two deaths.

San Diego County has not had any reported cases this year, but with people traveling to and from the region, precautions are advised.

"If you have traveled internationally or nationally near an outbreak area and are experiencing the symptoms of measles, call your healthcare provider immediately," said Dr. Seema Shah, medical director of the county Epidemiology and Immunization Services. "Measles isn't just a fever and rash. It can be a very dangerous illness, especially for young children and babies."

Measles is an extremely contagious respiratory infection that spreads through droplets in the air when a person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can linger in the air and on surfaces for hours. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, around 1 out of every 1,000 cases presenting in a child results in death.

Children less than a year old are most at risk because they have not had their measles vaccine yet. Children over 12 months who are not immunized and people with compromised or weakened immune systems are also at high risk, a statement from the county read.

Symptoms of measles can include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. A red rash usually appears one to four days after symptoms begin, starting at the head and then spreading to the lower body. There is no cure or treatment.

"The best way to prevent measles and protect your child from getting sick is with a vaccine," Shah said. "Getting the measles vaccine is safer than getting the measles."

Some adults vaccinated between 1963 and 1967 may need a booster shot.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyHealth & Science
