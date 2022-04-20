San Diego County Likely to Get Rain, Thunder From Large Spring Storm

A wide range of weather is expected in San Diego County this week, starting with a burst of rain Thursday night and a transition into Santa Ana conditions by Sunday, forecasters said.

A large storm system forming over California was expected to bring some rainfall to San Diego County by Thursday night, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

The first signs of the approaching storm came in the form of cooler temperatures and partially cloudy skies over San Diego on Wednesday. Similar conditions were expected during the day Thursday but by the evening, rainfall and even some thunderstorms were possible, Parveen said.

Whatever rain reaches San Diego County will be mild compared to the dumping regions to our north can expect. Light, scattered showers may continue overnight and into Friday morning.

No more than a half-inch of rain is expected in the county. Coastal areas can expect about .1 inch and mountain ranges could see more than a quarter-inch.

There was lightning all over the county Thursday night, but nowhere were the storm's effects captured to greater effect, though, than up in Encinitas, where a fifth-grader seemed to summon a strike at will.

Along with some rain, winds will ramp up in San Diego County and peak overnight Thursday. The strongest gusts were expected in the mountains and deserts with peaks reaching up to 65 mph.

No watches or warnings were in effect.

The weekend is expected to be warm and sunny, Parveen said. Another weather shift will come on Sunday as Santa Ana winds develop, bringing with it another warm-up.