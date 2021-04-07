Stop Asian Hate

San Diego County Leaders to Participate in Stop Asian Hate Virtual Summit. Here's How to Register

Local AAPI group hosts summit to educate San Diegans about Asian hate crimes

By Keith Bryant

As attacks and hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community increases nationwide, San Diego County leaders will participate in an event to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

The Asian Pacific Islander Initiative is inviting the public to its event to discuss the heightened violence the AAPI community has faced in the last year. The event will feature District Attorney Summer Stephan, San Diego Police Lt. Al Ambito and Leonard Trinh from the DA’s office.

JoAnn Fields, who is the Government and Public Relations Director at the Asian Pacific Islander Initiative, will moderate the event. The discussion will focus on how to report hate crimes and learn more about the violence and hate against the AAPI community.

Ahead of the summit, Fields spoke with NBC 7 on why it is so important to have the community's support.

"We need to make sure that our community understands the importance of when you see something, say something because it may very well be a hate crime that needs to be monitored," she said.

As a donation-based event, any proceeds made will go to benefit API Initiative's food distributions, which take place each Friday at Bay Terraces Park for seniors in need.

The virtual event is open to the public and is scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. To register, click here.

