San Diego County Leaders, Doctors to Provide Update on Local Efforts to Combat COVID-19

San Diego County leaders will provide an update to the public on Friday on efforts to combat COVID-19, they announced.

County Board of Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Nora Vargas will be joined by Dr. Seema Shah and Dr. Hans Crumpler Friday at 10:45 a.m. for the press conference. The announcement comes nearly a month after California reopened its businesses back to full capacity and scaled down its social distancing guidelines and mask mandates.

It also comes as cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 delta variant are found throughout the state. The California Department of Public Health said it is now the most common strain of the virus in California.