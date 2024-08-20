San Diego County leader introduces proposal to protect ‘banned books'

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Monday outlined a proposed policy intended to protect "banned books" and ensure they are accessible at all 33 county library branches.

The policy includes several suggestions, including supporting an Assembly Bill requiring state-funded libraries to create a written policy for the creation of book collections, preventing library boards from "banning or restricting the circulation of any materials based on their topics or the views, ideas, or opinions expressed in them," as well as directing the Chief Administrative Officer to recognize Banned Book Week, and have the county acquire and make available hard and/or digital copies of banned books to ensure access at each county library location.

According to Lawson-Remer, book bans are rising in the United States with 17 states banning or challenging 100 different books. The American Library Association's Office for Intellectual Freedom reported that in 2023 alone, 4,240 unique book titles were targeted for censorship nationwide.

"We are standing up for democracy and working to keep literature from being censored in San Diego County," said Lawson-Remer, vice chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. "A significant portion of the bans happening across our country are targeting books representing the voices and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC people. With this policy, we're protecting your right to read and fighting back against racism and bigotry."

The ALA also reported a dramatic 65% increase in challenges of unique book titles in 2023 compared to 2022 -- 47% of the targeted books involve LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC individuals. Last year, the city of San Diego library in Rancho Peñasquitos was targeted by protesters trying to censor LGTBQ+ books.

That library branch had a Pride display with dozens of books featuring LGTBQ+ characters or topics. The protesters checked out all the books and informed San Diego Head Librarian Misty Jones they were keeping the books unless the library excluded them from the collection.

"(They) said they felt having those types of books on gender identity and sexuality for were not appropriate for children. It's not in the children's area. It's in the front of the library," Jones said. "And also, I think it discounts the fact that there are many, many children with two moms, two dads. There are children that identify as LGBTQ. This is not something that should be shielded from children."

Examples of "banned and challenged" books Include: "The Handmaid's Tale," "Goosebumps," "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," and "Brave New World," among others.

"Mexican White Boy" by San Diego-based author Matthew de la Peña was banned in Tucson, Arizona and La Jolla-based author Theodor Seuss Geisel -- known across the globe as Dr. Seuss -- was on the list of 14 titles banned by a Katy Texas School District.

"Libraries have always been a space for community learning and dialogue," said Leslie Ann Masland, an adult services librarian with the county. "Equal access to information and books that raise critical issues that often times uplift the voices of those who are often left out deserves to be protected as a constitutional right for all residents in San Diego County.

"As other entities look to ban books and limit free speech, I am proud to stand as a librarian that celebrates these freedoms for our vibrant and diverse San Diego communities," she said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 the Board of Supervisors will vote on Lawson- Remer's policy.