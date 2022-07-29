San Diego County Launches Monkeypox Text Message Alert System

Residents who wish to receive information about monkeypox via text message will now be able to do so thanks to the county's text message alert system.

The system allows health officials to send real-time information about monkeypox in the San Diego region.

Those who wish to sign up can text COSD MONKEYPOX at 468-311.

This system is similar to the COVID-19 text message alert system launched in 2020.

Monkeypox in San Diego County

The first cases of monkeypox in San Diego County were reported on June 16, 2022. As of July 22, there have been 20 confirmed or probable cases detected.

The monkeypox virus (hMPXV) is a viral disease from the same family of viruses as smallpox. The two viruses present similar symptoms, including fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and lesions that begin on one side and spread across the body. The lesions can look like pimples or blisters.

Here are some symptoms to look out for:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Rash

Monkeypox is usually milder than smallpox and may also cause swollen lymph nodes, according to the CDC. Infections typically last two to four weeks and although other strains of the virus have had a fatality rate up to 10%, the current outbreak is rarely lethal.

Anyone who thinks they may have symptoms of monkeypox, including unusual rashes or lesions, should contact a healthcare provider right away or call 2-1-1 for more information.