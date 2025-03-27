Department store retailer Kohl's is set to close more than two dozen "underperforming" stores this weekend, including two locations in San Diego County.

Kohl's announced in January that 27 stores — 10 in California — would be closing by April. The web pages for several stores now list Saturday, March 29, as their final day in business.

The following locations in San Diego County are slated to close for good this weekend:

Balboa (San Diego) - 5505 Balboa Ave.

Encinitas - 134 N El Camino Real

Below are the eight other stores planning to close in California:

Fremont - 43782 Christy St.

Mountain View - 350 Showers Dr.

Napa - 1116 1st St.

Pleasanton - 4525 Rosewood Dr.

Point West (Sacramento) - 1896 Arden Way

San Rafael - 5010 Northgate Dr.

San Luis Obispo - 205 Madonna Rd.

Westchester - 8739 S Sepulveda Blvd.

In addition to the California locations, Kohl's plans to close one store in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah. They'll close two in Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia. See the list of locations here.

Why are some Kohl's stores closing?

In January, Kohl's said they "believe in the health and strength of its profitable store base" but that "these specific locations were underperforming stores."

"We always take these decisions very seriously," Kohl’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Kingsbury said in a statement. "As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams."

The company said all employees were notified of the changes and offered "a competitive severance package or the ability to apply to other open roles at Kohl's."