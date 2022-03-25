San Diego County Just One-Tenth Cent Away From $6/Gal Average Gas Price

The 31st consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to within one-tenth of a cent of $6 Friday, rising 1.8 cents to $5.999.

The average price has risen $1.255 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Thursday, setting a record each day, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 16 cents more than one week ago, $1.187 higher than one month ago and $2.068 greater than one year ago.

San Diego-area drivers are paying 67.5 cents "more per gallon of gas than the most expensive area in Hawaii," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"In addition to issues at the Torrance refinery which started on March 6 and seems to have been resolved this week, Oil Price Information Service reports that the Valero refinery in Wilmington would delay its planned restart after maintenance until the end of this month or early next month."

