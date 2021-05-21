San Diego County is Offering More Mobile Vaccination Sites. Here's How You Can Find Them

San Diego County has surpassed the 50% full vaccination mark for eligible county residents, but efforts are still underway to meet the 75% goal.

In order to help reach people who may have had difficulty getting to vaccination sites, the county said it's expanding the number of mobile vaccination sites.

“We’re super excited, we’re very happy and we really do encourage the community to come out and get their vaccine,” said Gabriel Nuñez.

For the Nuñez family, getting COVID-19 vaccines was a family affair. While only three of them are eligible, the family of five all showed up to the Southwestern College vaccine site. It was an important decision for Nuñez who fought off COVID-19 earlier this year.

“I got really sick and it took about a week to get back on my feet. I took just about two weeks off work and I was just waiting for the vaccine, to be honest,” Nuñez said.

San Diego County is making progress on its vaccinations. County officials said nearly two-thirds of those 12 and older have now had at least one shot.

Additionally, there is now a list of new vaccination events stretching into late June at businesses, churches and religious centers, community and senior centers, and other locations.

