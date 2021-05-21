San Diego County is Offering More Mobile Vaccination Sites. Here's How You Can Find Them

San Diego County has surpassed the 50% full vaccination mark for eligible county residents, but efforts are still underway to meet the 75% goal.
In order to help reach people who may have had difficulty getting to vaccination sites, the county said it's expanding the number of mobile vaccination sites.
“We’re super excited, we’re very happy and we really do encourage the community to come out and get their vaccine,” said Gabriel Nuñez.
For the Nuñez family, getting COVID-19 vaccines was a family affair. While only three of them are eligible, the family of five all showed up to the Southwestern College vaccine site. It was an important decision for Nuñez who fought off COVID-19 earlier this year.
“I got really sick and it took about a week to get back on my feet. I took just about two weeks off work and I was just waiting for the vaccine, to be honest,” Nuñez said.
San Diego County is making progress on its vaccinations. County officials said nearly two-thirds of those 12 and older have now had at least one shot.
Additionally, there is now a list of new vaccination events stretching into late June at businesses, churches and religious centers, community and senior centers, and other locations.
Full List of New Mobile Vaccination Events
(The County’s vaccination website will only show 1 week of events at a time)
- 5/21/2021: Southwestern College Otay Lakes, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- 5/21/2021: Urban Corps of San Diego County, 3127 Jefferson Street, San Diego, CA 92110
- 5/22/2021: Islamic Center of San Diego East County, 833 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021
- 5/22/2021: EJE Academies, 851 S. Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
- 5/22/2021: Vista Innovation Center, 840 Olive Ave, Vista, CA 92083
- 5/23/2021: Foothill Oak Elementary School, 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084
- 5/25/2021: Scripps Ranch Civic Association, 11885 Cypress Canyon Road, San Diego, 92131
- 5/25/2021: New Life Baptist Church, 9255 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA 91977
- 5/25/2021: DJO Global, 1430 Decision Street, Vista, 92081
- 5/26/2021: Bahia Hotel, 998 W Mission Bay Drive, San Diego, CA 92109
- 5/27/2021: Pacific Beach Library, 4275 Cass St. San Diego, CA 92109
- 5/28/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101
- 5/29/2021: Encinitas4Equality, 1900 N, Coast Hwy, Encinitas, CA 92024
- 5/29/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
- 5/30/2021: Oceanside First Presbyterian, 2001 S El Camino Real, Oceanside, CA 92054
- 6/1/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019
- 6/3/2021: Viasat, 2502 Gateway, Carlsbad, 92009
- 6/3/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
- 6/4/2021: Muslim Community Center, 14698 Via Fiesta, San Diego, CA 92127
- 6/4/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
- 6/5/2021: Poway Farmer’s Market, 14134 Midland Road, Poway, CA 92064
- 6/5/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081
- 6/6/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
- 6/8/2021: Sherman Heights Community Center, 2258 Island Ave, San Diego 92102
- 6/9/2021: The former Burlington Coat Factory, 650 Sycamore Ave, Vista, CA 92081
- 6/10/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
- 6/12/2021: Vista Innovation Center, 840 Olive Ave, Vista, CA 92083
- 6/13/2021: EJE Academies, 851 S. Johnson Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
- 6/13/2021: Foothill Oak Elementary School, 1370 Oak Dr, Vista, CA 92084
- 6/16/2021: Southwestern College, Otay Lakes, 900 Otay Lakes Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- 6/18/2021: 12th & Imperial Transit Center, 1255 Imperial Ave, San Diego 92101
- 6/19/2021: Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92057
- 6/19/2021: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 W. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92083
- 6/22/2021: Elks Lodge El Cajon, 1400 E. Washington Ave., El Cajon 92019
- 6/24/2021: Northgate Market, City Heights, 5403 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
- 6/25/2021: Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92126
- 6/26/2021: Rancho Buena Vista High School, 1601 Longhorn Dr, Vista, CA 92081