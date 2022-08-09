San Diego County Hosting Monkeypox Town Hall Thursday

San Diego County is hosting a virtual town hall Thursday, Aug. 11, to share information about monkeypox and the local response.

The town hall, moderated by County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eric McDonald, will cover education, risks, prevention and treatment, the county said. The conversation is expected to last from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can participate, and even submit anonymous questions, at this link.

Joining Dr. McDonald will be San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria; Health and Human Services Agency Director Nick Macchione; County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma J. Wooten; Deputy County Public Health Officer Dr. Ankita Kadakia; County HIV, STD & Hepatitis Branch Medical Director Winston Tilghman; Branch Chief Patrick Loose; and San Diego HIV Planning Group Chair Mikie Lochner.

County leaders held a special meeting ratifying Monkeypox as a local health emergency. And a boil water alert has been issued for several San Diego communities. Plus, the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy has been lifted. Here’s What’s Up in San Diego County for August 9, 2022.

San Diego County residents can receive information about monkeypox via text. Health officials are sending real-time information about the impact of monkeypox in the region along with details about available services. People can sign up to receive messages by texting COSD MONKEYPOX to 468-311.

The county updates its data on monkeypox every day at 4 p.m. here.