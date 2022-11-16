San Diego County Horse Sanctuary Scrambles After Fraudulent Donation

A nonprofit group that cares for neglected and abused horses and other animals lost thousands of dollars recently after learning a large donation was fraudulent.

The Horses of Tir Na Nog cares for more than 100 horses. The ranch also has more than 100 other animals including sheep, llamas and goats.

“It’s absolutely wonderful,” smiled CEO Amy Pat Rigney. “It’s seeing them enjoy life again and there’s really nothing better than watching horses play.”

County Animal Services has delivered most of the animals to the Guatay ranch located just north of Interstate 8 near Pine Valley. Rigney and her staff often nurse the animals back to health and then keep them healthy for years beyond what was expected. However, that care comes at a hefty price.

“None of this place would be possible if it wasn’t for the amazing generosity of San Diegans over the years,” Rigney said pointing at the ranch.

That generosity took a hit this fall.

“Two donations were made totaling $5,050 that turned out to be fraudulent donations,” explained Rigney.

She doesn’t know who did it. She doesn’t know why. Rigney said she was notified by GlobalGiving, an organization that manages their donations.

Rigney said $5,050 is enough to buy three weeks' worth of hay or two weeks' worth of feed for all the animals on the ranch. It was a punch to the gut for the nonprofit.

“As most nonprofits know this time of year, things are really lean before the giving season hits,” she sighed. “Anyone that owns pets these days knows that animal food has just increased exponentially.”

Rigney said the cost of maintaining the Horses of Tir Na Nog has almost doubled since 2019.