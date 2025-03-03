San Diego County hit with rain, snow and gusty winds

A low-pressure system brought some light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds to San Diego County overnight, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers began Sunday evening and stretched through the Monday morning commute, bringing light rain primarily to the east of Interstate 15. NBC 7's Doppler 7 radar showed heavy rainfall just southeast of El Cajon near La Presa and Jamul early Monday, NBC 7's meteorologist Brooke Martell said.

Some rain is expected in our region until about noon with the heaviest activity until 10 a.m., Martell said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Here's how much rainfall parts of San Diego so far:

Miramar 0.05'

Fashion Valley 0.05'

National City 0.04'

Chula Vista 0.02

Santee 0.04'

Poway 0.04'

Escondido 0.04'

Ramona 0.18'

Alpine 0.42'

Pine Valley 0.74'

Julian 0.55'

Our local mountains will have a change over from rain to snow. Snow levels dropped from 4,000 to 4,500 feet with accumulations expected in Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna, ranging from 3" to 5" of snow, Martell said.

Live cameras from Mount Laguna showed several inches of snow Monday morning.

Schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District enacted a late start de to wet and potentially snowy road conditions.

Laguna Mountain Lodge Laguna Mountain Lodge

Advisories

A wind advisory will be in place through 10 p.m. for the deserts and mountains as gusts could reach 50-60mph. Otherwise, sustaining winds will be from 20-30mph.

A winter weather advisory will also remain in place through noon. NBC 7's radar was picking up some snowfall around Pine Valley and Julian.

At the coast, a high surf advisory will be in place through 10 p.m. Wave heights will range from 4-8 ft. with local sets near 10+ ft. Some of the strongest activity we are seeing is near Torrey Pines, Scripps Pier, and Point Loma.

Monday temperatures:

COAST: AM Rain, PM Sunshine - low 60s

VALLEYS: AM Rain, PM Sunshine - upper 50s to low 60s

MTNS: AM Rain & Snow, PM Sunshine - upper 30s to low 40s

DESERTS: Mostly Sunny - low 60s

Next chance for rain

Additional rainfall is possible Wednesday through Friday when an upper-level low pressure system moves through. In addition, gusty westerly winds are also likely over the mountains and deserts, Martell said.

We are anticipating more widespread, heavier rain Wednesday through Thursday with more chances for snow over our mountains, too.