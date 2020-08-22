Flash Flood Warning In Effect For San Diego County as Hot Humid Weather Continues

San Diego County is under a flash flood warning Saturday as the hot and humid weather continues, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

A flash flood warning is in effect for southeastern San Diego County until 5:30 p.m. Some locations that will experience flooding include, Mount Laguna, I-8 between Pine Valley and Boulevard, I-8 Between Boulevard and Imperial County Line, Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, Pine Valley, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake and Imperial County Line, Boulevard, Lake Morena, Potrero and Campo.

Residents in those areas should expect flash flooding, and heavy rain producing flash flooding.

Here's the radar forecast for this afternoon. We're starting to see cells popping along the mountain tops. Expect scattered thunderstorms mainly over the mountains throughout the afternoon. Be alert for heavy downpours and frequent lightning! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YIDtnaAgPJ — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 22, 2020

Saturday's high temperatures along the coast will be 81-86 with overnight lows of 67-72, forecasters said. Highs inland will be 92-97 with overnight lows of 65-70.

"Mostly dry weather is expected through much of the workweek as the ridge axis moves into Baja, and monsoon flow is shut off," the NWS said. "A slight warmup is in store Tuesday through the workweek, with temperatures remaining above normal."

It will still be hot today, and humid from the coast to parts of the valleys as well as over the lower deserts. #Thunderstorms will develop over the mountains this afternoon with a slight chance of thunderstorms near the coast and over the ocean tonight. ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/XgZl5EtfK6 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 22, 2020

At 9 a.m., satellite images showed clear skies across Southern California. The mid-level clouds over the region overnight had largely moved to the north and west. Very little low cloud cover occurred overnight.

The atmosphere will begin to slowly dry out Sunday afternoon as the moisture moves to the northwest, which should decrease thunderstorms in the mountains on Sunday and Monday afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in the mountains both of those afternoons, but they will be less widespread than previous days.