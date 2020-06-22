San Diego County Health Officials Reports Spike in Positive COVID-19 Cases

San Diego County health officials this weekend reported 310 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths, raising the region's totals to 10,794 cases while the death toll remained at 338.

The number of COVID-19 tests reported to the county Saturday was 4,413, with 7% positive new cases. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive tests is 2.8%.

As of Sunday, the number of cases requiring hospitalization was 1,619 and the number admitted to an intensive care unit was 449.

The largest portion of cases, 2,152, have been found in residents age 20 to 29 years old. The second-largest portion of cases, 2000, is among residents 30 to 39.

Personal care businesses such as skincare and waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapists and nail salons were allowed by the county to reopen Friday.

Community-transmitted COVID-19 outbreaks have activated one of the county's public health triggers, placing a pause on any additional openings allowed by the state.

"We continue to implore the public to wear facial coverings and avoid having gatherings at your home," San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

After public health officials Thursday reported eight community-transmitted outbreaks in San Diego County in the past week, Fletcher said any further openings allowed by Gov. Gavin Newsom wouldn't be implemented until numbers go down.

As part of the 13 public health triggers announced earlier this month, the county could take industry-specific actions, pause all reopening efforts or even dial back reopenings if enough of the metrics rise above a certain threshold. The threshold for community outbreaks -- defined as three or more lab-confirmed cases from different households -- was fewer than seven in a week's span.

Two new community outbreaks were reported Friday, offsetting three outbreaks which "fell off" the county's one-week rolling monitoring period. The total number of outbreaks in a community setting is now at seven, which keeps the metric at a caution level.

Fletcher did not report where exactly the new outbreaks occurred, and he said doing so would "undermine" cooperation the county was receiving from businesses and other locations to report COVID-19 outbreaks.

Wooten, suggesting how long the COVID-19 pandemic could impact the region, said it may not be safe for people to have gatherings at their homes "until sometime next year," a far cry from the mid-March hopes of flattening the curve and ending the pandemic.

"With the reopenings, people think we can go back to the pre-COVID existence, and we cannot," she said.

The county launched an interactive website early last week that allows residents to find COVID-19 testing locations near them. The website can be found here.