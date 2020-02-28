San Diego County Health Lab Now Able to Test for New Coronavirus

The County Public Health Laboratory is now able to test for the novel coronavirus, substantially reducing the time it takes for results, the Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) announced Friday.

This means that HHSA will no longer have to send all specimens to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Being able to test locally means that when we have patients under investigation, we can more rapidly remove unneeded restrictions from those without infection. Should someone test positive, we will continue to keep them isolated,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer.

Prior to getting the testing kit, the County Public Lab had to send specimens to the CDC and results would take several days to return. Now, those tested patients will be able to receive their results within 24 to 48 hours. Although positive tests will still need to be confirmed by the CDC, HHSA said.

The County Public Health Lab has the capability to do up to 40 tests in one run and is certified by the CDC to test for coronavirus, HHSA said.

The CDC currently recommends testing patients with symptoms — fever, cough or difficulty breathing — after returning from China or other areas with community transmission of coronavirus disease or who have had known contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.