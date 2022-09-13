San Diego County Gas Prices Rising Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 11th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing 2.1 cents to $5.369.

The average price has increased 14.7 cents over the past 11 days, including a half cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 11.3 cents more than one week ago, 1.2 cents more than one month ago, and $1.021 higher than one year ago.

The average price is $1.004 less than the record $6.373 set June 15. It dropped $1.151 in the 79-day run of decreasing prices that began after the average price rose to a record high.

The national average price dropped for the 91st consecutive day since rising to a record, falling nine-tenths of a cent to $3.707. It has dropped $1.309 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 7.2 cents less than one week ago and 25.8 cents less than one month ago, but 53.1 cents more than one year ago.

Why are gas prices rising again?

Maintenance done by oil refineries and strong demand are the main reasons gas prices have been rising, according to Shon Hiatt, Associate Professor of Management and Organization at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.

Unless there's a deep recession, energy prices will remain high for the foreseeable future, Hiatt said.

As fall approaches, the winter blend gasoline will begin rolling out on Sept. 15. The winter blend evaporates and ignites more easily to help cars start in colder temperatures, according to GasBuddy. This type of blend is typically cheaper because it is less costly to produce.

According to Hiatt, the winter blend would only be beneficial to buyers until the end of October because all factors point toward an upward trajectory of oil and retail prices after that.