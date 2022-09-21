San Diego gas prices

San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Sharply

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 6.4 cents Wednesday to $5.479, a day after rising 2.2 cents.

According to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service, it is 9.8 cents more than one week ago, 18.5 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.13 greater than one year ago.

The average price is 89.4 cents less than the record $6.373 set on June 15.

The national average price rose seven-tenths of a cent Wednesday, ending a streak of 98 days of decreases, to $3.681. It has dropped $1.335 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 2.2 cents less than one week ago and 22.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.9 cents more than one year ago.

