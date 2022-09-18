San Diego County Gas Prices Rise Again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent Sunday to $5.39.

It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 8.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.044 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 98.3 cents less than the record $6.373 set June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 96th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.678. It has dropped $1.338 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national average price is 4 cents less than one week ago and 25.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 48.5 cents more than one year ago.