San Diego County gas prices on the rise again

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Sunday for the 13th consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $5.133 — its highest amount since Nov. 25.

The average price has increased 18.4 cents over the past 13 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Saturday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 8.2 cents more than one week ago and 23.4 cents higher than one month ago but 32.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.24 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.829, one day after a 17-day streak of increases totaling 26.8 cents ended when it was unchanged.

The national average price is 7.7 cents more than one week ago and 30 cents higher than one month ago but 25.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.187 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

