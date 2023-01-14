gas prices

San Diego County Gas Prices Increase Slightly

"The heavy rainstorms of the past week throughout California depressed gas demand, which helped to lower pump prices," said Doug Shupe

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County increased a half-cent Saturday to $4.54.

The average price is 1.4 cents less than one week ago, one-tenth of a cent more than one month ago, and 8.8 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased $1.895 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price increased for the third consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, rising nine-tenths of a cent to $3.294. It is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 8 cents higher than one month ago, but 1.2 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.722 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

