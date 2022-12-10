San Diego County Gas Prices Fall for 29th Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Saturday for the 29th consecutive day, decreasing 2.5 cents to $4.629, its lowest amount since Feb. 1.

The average price has dropped 62 times in 66 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.806, including 1.4 cents Friday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 22.7 cents less than one week ago, 87.3 cents lower than one month ago and eight-tenths of a cent less than one year ago.

Despite the long run of decreases, "there is still plenty of downward pressure from these lower gas prices," Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

"Primary reasons why we are seeing drops at the pump are due to ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods," Shupe said.

Several more gas stations in Southern California lowered their prices to under $4 a gallon Friday, he added.

The national average price dropped for the 31st consecutive day, falling 2 cents to $3.295. It is 13 cents less than one week ago, 50.8 cents lower than one month ago and 4 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 51 cents over the past 31 days, including 1.4 cents Friday. It is $1.721 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.