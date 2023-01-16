San Diego County Gas Prices Drop Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County decreased one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.535.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago, 4.4 cents more than one month ago, and 9.3 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has decreased $1.90 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The heavy rainstorms of the past week throughout California depressed gas demand, which helped to lower pump prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "Also, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast fuel inventory has increased."

The national average price increased for the fifth consecutive day following a five-day streak of decreases, rising a half-cent to $3.305. It is 2.5 cents more than one week ago and 12.7 cents higher than one month ago, but two-tenths of a cent less than one year ago.

The national average price is $1.721 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.