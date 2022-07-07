San Diego County Gas Prices Drop For 22nd Straight Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 22nd consecutive day, decreasing 3.5 cents to $6.154.

The average price has dropped 21.9 cents over the past 22 days, including 1.1 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 9.9 cents less than one week ago and 14 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.863 more than one year ago.

The dropping prices are continuing despite a gas tax increase of 2.8 cents per gallon that took effect Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national average price dropped for the 23rd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.7 cents to $4.752. It has dropped 26.4 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.1 cents Wednesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 10.5 cents less than one week ago and 16.7 cents less than one month ago, but $1.615 more than one year ago.