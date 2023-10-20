San Diego County gas prices drop for 21st consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 21st consecutive day, decreasing 2.5 cents to $5.648.

The average price has dropped 60.1 cents over the past 21 days, including 4.3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The decreasing prices follow a run of 23 increases in 25 days totaling 86.7 cents that boosted the average price to its highest amount since Oct. 12.

The average price is 17.8 cents less than one week ago, 34.6 cents lower than one month ago and 22.2 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped 78.7 cents since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Local gas prices still have plenty of room to move downward because of the early introduction of winter blend gasoline, which was approved late last month by the state to help alleviate a supply crisis," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Today's average prices are about 30 cents higher than during the Labor Day holiday weekend and more than $1.50 a gallon higher than at the beginning of this year."

The national average price dropped for the 22nd consecutive day and 30th time in 32 days, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.558. It has dropped 32.3 cents over the past 32 days, including 1 cent Thursday.

The national average price is 7 cents less than one week ago, 31.7 cents less than one month ago and 27.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.458 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.