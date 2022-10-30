San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 25 Days in a Row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 25th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.6 cents to $5.602.

The average price has dropped 83.3 cents over the past 25 days, including 2.7 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea shares some tips for keeping your gas costs down.

The average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 23. It is 16.3 cents less than one week ago and 72 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.073 more than one year ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, said averages "have dropped by 75 to 90 cents from their record levels in most areas so far, so there should still be room for additional substantial price drops as long as wholesale prices don't significantly increase."

With the price of gas soaring, it might be time to look into buying an electric vehicle. And the cost might be more affordable than you may think. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez talks to experts to find out how the purchase price, incentives, and charging costs break down.

The national average price was unchanged for the second consecutive day at $3.761. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago and 3.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 36 cents more than one year ago. It is $1.255 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.