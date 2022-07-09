San Diego County Gas Prices Drop 24 Days Straight

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the 24th consecutive day Saturday, falling 2.7 cents to $6.09.

The average price has decreased 28.3 cents during the streak, including 3.7 cents Friday, its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the region keeps falling, decreasing for 23 consecutive days, reports NBC 7's Kelvin Henry.

The average price is 12.9 cents less than one week ago and 23.6 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.798 more than one year ago.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by 70 cents since last Friday and by $1.40 compared to last month, largely on concerns about the economy," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "This downward momentum should provide at least a week or two of significant further declines in local gas prices."

The national average price dropped for the 25th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.5 cents to $4.696. It has dropped 32 cents over the past 25 days, including 3.1 cents Friday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 12.6 cents less than one week ago and 27.4 cents less than one month ago, but $1.553 more than one year ago.