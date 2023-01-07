San Diego County Gas Prices Decrease Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped a half-cent Saturday to $4.554, its first decrease since Dec. 22.

The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago, but 16.3 cents less than one month ago and 7.7 cents lower than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped $1.881 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"Planned and unplanned refinery issues as well as a local pipeline issue combined to push local gas prices higher, but this week Los Angeles wholesale prices have backed down as the Kinder Morgan pipeline issue appears to be resolved," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Bad weather throughout the U.S. and in California is likely to push down fuel demand. Oil prices have also dropped in response to lower domestic demand and world economic concerns."

The national average price also decreased a half-cent to $3.285. It is 9 cents more than one week ago, but 7 cents less than one month ago and 1.8 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.731 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.