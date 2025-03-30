San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2023

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2023 Saturday, rising 5.3 cents to $4.776.

The average price has risen six consecutive days, increasing 11.3 cents, including 2.4 cents Friday. It is 11.2 cents higher than one week ago and 1.4 cents more than one month ago, but 31.3 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.659 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the sixth consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $3.159. It has risen 3.3 cents over the past six days, including two-tenths of a cent Friday.

The national average price is 3.2 cents more than one week ago and 4.5 cents higher than one month ago, but 37.8 cents lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.857 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Gas prices typically start going up this time of year and peak during summer. The sharply lower price from one year ago is "due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices," according to the AAA.