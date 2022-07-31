San Diego County Gas Price Hits Lowest Amount Since March 8

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Sunday for the 46th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 1.1 cents to $5.572, its lowest amount since March 8.

The average price has decreased has dropped 80.1 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 1.6 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

It is 13.6 cents less than one week ago and 68.1 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.232 more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 47th consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.2 cents to $4.22. It has dropped 79.6 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including 2.3 cents Saturday.

The national average price is 14.6 cents less than one week ago and 63.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.049 more than one year ago.