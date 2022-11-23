San Diego County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since Early March

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped to its lowest amount since March 4 Wednesday, decreasing 5 cents to $5.194.

The average price has dropped 45 times in 49 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.241, including 5.5 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 25.5 cents less than one week ago and 57.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 53.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 14th consecutive day, decreasing 2.7 cents to $3.609. It is 13.4 cents less than one week ago and 18.6 cents lower than one month ago, but 20.6 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 19.6 cents over the past 14 days, including 2.6 cents Tuesday. It is $1.407 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.

"Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."