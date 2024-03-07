San Diego County flood victims can get free furniture this weekend in National City

More than a thousand people were displaced by the historic floods on Jan. 22, when millions of gallons of water coursed through their San Diego County neighborhoods.

Part of the rebuilding process meant leaving their homes — and, often, emptying the contents of the first floor, where the water and moisture destroyed photographs, rugs, personal papers and electronics, as well as furniture.

A lot of them, if not most, are making do without the assistance that flood insurance could have provided or are waiting on aid from FEMA. So, airing out their homes and doing mitigation, many are returning to what are essentially empty rooms.

Which is why it was welcome news Thursday when it was announced that, this weekend, anybody with identification showing that they live in flooded areas can go down to National City, and, for free, pick up tables, desks, cabinets and chairs.

The event — which is being hosted by CalHomeCo, Lepe Tendwell Properties and Zero Point Loans — is scheduled for Saturday, March 9, at 205 East 8th St. between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A news release sent out by CalHomeCo, said the local nonprofit Barrio Station would be "assisting CalHomeCo in directly connecting with the families affected by the floods."

A spokeswoman for CalHomeCo said that the real estate company bought a furniture store last year and is donating its contents — "there is furniture for at least 100 families," she told NBC 7 — to San Diegans impacted by the flooding.

