San Diego County Fair theme this year: “Summer Pet-Tacular”

The San Diego County Fair started in 1880 the same year the San Diego Humane Society was founded.

This year, both organizations share an anniversary and commitment to celebrate pets and wildlife while educating the public.

“If everybody that comes to the fair adopts an animal from us we can empty the shelters and that would be a super ending to the fair July 6th, " said Gary Weitzman, President and CEO of the Humane Society. Weitzman said the four public shelters across the county care for about 40,000 pets a year. That is the estimated number of people who will attend the fair each day once it opens June 11th.

The connection between people and their pets inspired the San Diego County Fair board of directors to collaborate with the Humane Society for a much different theme than in decades past.

Joy Bambao of La Mesa was at the San Diego shelter Tuesday morning looking to adopt a kitten. She has owned animals all her life and appreciates what they bring to her family. "They bring havoc and love," she said. Bambao supports the County Fair's theme this year. "There's a lot going on right now with so many kittens that don't have homes. I think it's great what the Humane Society is doing."

In 2024, more than 900,000 people attended the fair during its run in Del Mar. 1,200 temporary jobs were created and an estimated $230 million in benefit to the local economy.

Gates open June 11, but only for people and service animals.

Katie Mueller is the chief operations officer for the San Diego County Fair. She told NBC 7, “It’s a celebration of the bond between humans and pets. However, the fair is not a safe place for pets in particular. The asphalt is very hot, and there's a lot going on with activities and the food smells.

On the last Saturday before the fair closes, there will be a Pooch Fun Run and Walk in the morning prior to the gates opening to the public. Pet owners will be allowed to roam the fair grounds with their animals during that event.