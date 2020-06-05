San Diego County Fair Goes Virtual This Year to Offer Digital Fun of Beloved Tradition

The San Diego County Fair is keeping its festive spirit alive despite this year’s cancelation with a virtual rendering of the beloved summer tradition.

The iconic county fair was scheduled to run from Friday to July 5, but was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although the online fun is what the county fair said was “certainly” not what it had planned on, it offers fair-lovers a glimpse of the June pastime with a variety of activities. Boasting a virtual photography show, online Out at the Fair celebration, digital livestock show and more, the San Diego County Fair is delivering joy right to its fans’ screens.

Of course, no fair would be complete without its decadent fried delicacies. With the county easing restrictions for several types of businesses, the San Diego County Fair will host four food vendors at the Fairgrounds every Friday and Saturday in June from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors can grab a bite to eat from Roxy’s, Copper Kettle, California Corn Dog Company and Snax Shack Funnel Cake.

It said additional vendors may be added if the health department allows it.

Its virtual livestock auction will go on as an eBay-style event that will begin at 9 a.m. from June 26 to 27. Children who worked hard to raise their animals won’t have their efforts unnoticed since they’ll be able to show off their livestock with the creative solution.

Continuing the celebration of art, the virtual activities will include an online photography exhibit that will highlight entries that will roll over into next year's competition. Digital performances with dozens of entertainers will also be on display in conjunction with Pride. Titled "Out at the Fair," a livestream will include entertainment by American Idol's David Hernandez, No. 1 Billboard artist Debbie Holiday and more.

For more information on the San Diego County Fair's virtual offerings, click here.