San Diego County Extends Water Closure North to Imperial Beach Shoreline

Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality on Thursday extended the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough shoreline north to include the Imperial Beach shoreline due to sewage contamination.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary, and water sample results indicate contamination of ocean water now extends from the U.S.- Mexico border north through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Signs warning of sewage contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

