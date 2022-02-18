gas prices

San Diego County Experiences Three Straight Days of Record-High Gas Prices

The average price has risen 17 times in 18 days

By City News Service

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose to a record high Friday for the third consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.74.

The average price has risen 17 times in 18 days, increasing 11.6 cents, including 1 cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.9 cents more than one week ago, 11.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.194 greater than one year ago.

The San Diego County record before Wednesday was $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012.

"Oil prices continue to push toward $100 a barrel, but Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have plunged by about 14 cents a gallon since Monday, so we could see pump prices pause or drop soon if that trend continues," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications and programs manager.


