San Diego County Environmental Health Extends Water Closure to Coronado Shoreline

By City News Service

water contact closure san diego county news center
Courtesy of San Diego County News Center

Stormy weather and runoff Thursday prompted the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality to extend the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines north to include the Coronado Shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River entering the Tijuana Estuary indicates contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the Coronado shoreline.


Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

