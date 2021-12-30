San Diego County Environmental Health Extends Water Closure to Coronado Shoreline

Stormy weather and runoff Thursday prompted the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality to extend the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines north to include the Coronado Shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River entering the Tijuana Estuary indicates contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the Coronado shoreline.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.