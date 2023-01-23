San Diego County Doubles Down on Free Narcan Distribution Partnership

More than 1,100 people have died from opioid overdoses in San Diego County, and now doctors at Rady Children’s Hospital say they’re seeing a growing number of children overdosing on fentanyl.

The average age is two years old, according to Dr. Natalie Laub, whose been studying the problem for the past five years.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Dr. Laub said.

They're often exposed to the deadly drug in a home by unknowingly licking the powdered or smoked particles that fall onto clothes, countertops or furniture. Dr. Laub likens it to a deadly glitter bomb.

“The child may ingest one piece of glitter and they'll be OK and talking. But if they ingest one more piece of glitter, they can stop breathing. So that is how thin the margins are between life and death," Dr. Laub explained.

That’s part of the reason why county officials and some law enforcement agencies have teamed up to get what they're calling "harm reduction kits" into the hands of as many people around San Diego County as possible.

Inside the free kits are two doses of naloxone or Narcan, the opioid overdose reversal medicine that helps save lives, and a pamphlet with a QR Code that shows an instructional video.

Not only are the doses now available at seven San Diego County health centers, but the Sheriff's Department started passing out the free Narcan kits back in December at their 21 stations and substations. They also hand them out while on patrol.

“With an overdose, time matters, seconds count. And so this allows family members to save family members and people in the home to save an individual while calling 911 and having emergency first responders come to help," Sheriff Kelly Martinez said.

But some wonder if the plan this year to pass out 33,000 thousand kits of Narcan will continue to enable drug users.

“That fundamentally discounts the nature of addiction and compassion we should show someone’s child,” explained San Diego County Board of Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. “Folks who are saying that are saying, 'Just let them die,' and I'm not ready to let someone die. If we can save their life and engage them and get them into treatment, it could be a life-saving moment for them in the positive."

The Chula Vista and National City police departments are among the organizations that have signed up to help dispense the Narcan. More agencies could sign on in the future.

County leaders say they also hope it’ll be readily available in schools, similar to defibrillators.

It’s being given out for free as part of a California program.