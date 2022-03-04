Covid-19

San Diego County COVID Community Transmission Rated ‘Low' by CDC

By Amber Frias

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Diego County is ending the week by taking a step in the right direction, out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently updated data from the CDC shows our community transmission levels are now being reported as “low” just days after being in the "high" category.

Due in part to the high rating, San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Union High School districts said earlier this week they would continue to require masks indoors beyond the March 12 date when the state said districts could choose to make them optional.

Now that San Diego’s status has improved, Sweetwater is still holding onto the indoor mandate for now. Earlier this week, the district said it would review its stance in two weeks.

On Thursday, San Diego Unified announced students and staff can go mask-free indoors when they return to campus from spring break on April 4.

“Whatever the teachers want to do to protect themselves, we’re all for it,” said Sheila Salcedo, Tierrasanta Elementary parent.

Other parents we spoke to said they even prefer a mask requirement.


“You know, some kids are not vaccinated and it's more likely for them to have the virus and no symptoms and so it's easier for them to transmit it to the teachers, staff, and parents,” said Rafael Ramirez, Tierrasanta Elementary parent. 

“I’m completely fine with it,” added Alex Mondala, Tierrasanta Elementary parent. “Right now my son is comfortable with it and he probably will keep wearing it either way.”

