San Diego County celebrates Mexican independence with ‘El Grito' events

As Mexico gears up to celebrate its 214th Independence Day, you can find people celebrating in the United States, including throughout San Diego County.

The official Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16, but multiple events will commemorate the Grito de Delores -- Cry of Delores -- on Sunday.

On Sept. 16, 1810, Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang a church bell in Dolores, Mexico, and gave a call to arms that ignited the Mexican War of Independence. This independence from Spain took a bloody 11 years and 12 days to achieve, but the Declaration of Independence of the Mexican Empire was signed on Sept. 28, 1821.

In San Diego's historic Old Town, the Fiestas Patrias began Saturday at Old Town State Historic Park with a parade honoring the escaramuzas, traditional women equestrians.

Visitors can also experience traditional crafts, living history demonstrations and historic adobe walking tours, with Folklorico dancers from Gift of Dance performing throughout the day.

Avocado lovers can taste contestants' entries in the first Old Town Guac' Off to find the best guacamole in the neighborhood.

In the South Bay, Chula Vista will commemorate "El Grito" on Sunday with Chula Vista Mayor John McCann hosting Ambassador Alicia G. Kerber-Palma, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego for a traditional Mexican Independence Day celebration.

This event runs from 4-8 p.m. in Chula Vista's Memorial Park, 373 Park Way. It will feature mariachi, ballet folklórico and music from Norteño singer Tapy Quintero.

"We are honored to have Ambassador Kerber-Palma join Chula Vista for her first El Grito since coming to San Diego in February," McCann said. "Our event will be a celebration of culture and independence."

The offical "El Grito" of San Diego County will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a march of flags by students from Tijuana's Preparatoria Federal Lázaro Cárdenas and Kerber-Palma performing "El Grito," and a performance of the Mexican national anthem.

Escondido

If you find yourself in North County, head to Escondido's Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway, for the Fiestas Patrias Festival.

The all-day event begins with a church mass at noon, followed by traditional dancing, mariachis, ballet folklorico, and live performances from artists such as Los Montano.

Two stages, a beer and wine garden, food and craft vendors and a children's area will run throughout the day with an official "El Grito" performance at 9:30 p.m.

Oceanside

Or visit Oceanside, where the city will kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month with its 16th annual Oceanside Noche Mexicana 2024 at 1 p.m.

This event will include performances by Ballet Folklorico Tapatio de Oceanside, Los Hijos de Beltrán, Mariachi Mi San Diego and other local Latino bands, singers and dancers. The event will close with a re-enactment of the Grito de Dolores.

Other locations holding events include the city of Vista and Barrio Logan's Chicano Park.