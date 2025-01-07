San Diego County Board of Supervisors fail to pick new chair

Terra Lawson-Remer will continue as acting chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, after a vote Tuesday to pick a new leader failed.

Lawson-Remer, officially vice chair, was nominated by Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe to be chair, to succeed former District 1 Supervisor Nora Vargas, who announced last month that she would not serve a second term.

Meanwhile, Montgomery Steppe nominated herself to be vice chair during the Tuesday meeting, the first regular governance meeting of 2025.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe voted yes, while Jim Desmond was a no vote and Joel Anderson abstained.

Desmond also nominated himself as chair, but that attempt failed on a tie vote. He and Anderson voted in favor, while Lawson Remer and Montgomery Steppe opposed.

Lawson-Remer said the quest to pick a chair would be a topic at the next board meeting. "This is an unsurprising outcome (because of) the situation we sit in currently," she added.

With the departure of Vargas, a Democrat, the board's current make-up is two Democrats (Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe) and two Republicans (Anderson and Desmond). The Board of Supervisors is considered a nonpartisan governing body.

There are multiple options facing the board, including holding a special election, appointing someone to replace Vargas or doing both.

The abrupt departure of Chair Nora Vargas from the San Diego County Board of Supervisors even shocked members of her staff. NBC 7 political reporter Joey Safchik looks into what happens next and possible contenders to fill her seat.

The county announced Monday afternoon that a special board meeting to address filling the District 1 seat is scheduled for Jan. 14 at noon.

In a news release after the vote, Lawson-Remer said she will continue to preside as chair.

"Just as I have done in previous instances when the chair was absent, I will fulfill the obligations of this role as described in the County Charter," she said, adding she looks forward to working with Anderson, who is officially the pro tempore and also acting vice chair.

Before a brief recess, Lawson-Remer said she wanted "to take this opportunity to have a fresh start, and really ensure that we can work with the public, for people to be treated with respect and dignity."

Lawson-Remer suggested a meeting with concerned residents in the county Administration Center room, before the board went into closed session.

Making a substitute motion to nominate myself as chair, Desmond -- first elected in 2018 to the District 5 seat -- said he is "the longest-serving member of this board for six years, and District 5 has not held the chair or vice chair position for over four years."

He added that the unincorporated area, the largest he represents, has had no chair for five years. Had Lawson-Remer been picked as chair, that number would increase seven years, Desmond said.

"Four years ago, when I was the incoming vice chair, my district and I were stripped of 90% of our committee positions," Desmond said, referring to a Jan. 5, 2021 board vote that resulted in him filling seven roles out of 65 appointments.

"North County has the largest unincorporated land mass, and has been unrepresented in the chair position, and I think if you want a fresh start, we should equally share in the chair and vice chair positions on this board for our districts," Desmond added.

During a public comment period, several callers said Desmond was the right choice to lead the board.

County resident Becky Rapp, a Desmond advocate, said it was important the board have a leader who recognizes the importance of public health and safety. "We need a chair who will value the voice of the people, allowing them to speak and allowing them to be heard," she added.

Another woman described Desmond as the only one who cares about residents.

Crystal Irving, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 221, supported Lawson-Remer and Montgomery Steppe for the top leadership positions.

"It is imperative that the work of the county continues, even in the face of unpredictability and things that we did not anticipate starting our 2025 on," Irving said. "It's imperative that we have strong leadership as we move things forward such as addressing housing and homelessness, mental health and behavior health, and of course supporting our county workers who are actively in contract negotiations."